First came love, then came marriage, now Drew Scott is ready for the multiple baby carriages. Three months after his wedding to Linda Phan, the Property Brothers star is opening up about their desire for a big family.

“[I want] a small litter,” the 40-year-old reality star told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Locked In Book Launch and Screening in Hollywood on Thursday, August 23.

After joking about the possibility of twins or triplets, Scott dished that they “both want to have kids” and have “talked about two, three, [or] four.”

The HGTV personality continued: “I think we’ll just see what happens, see where it goes. Whether we have boys or girls, we’ll be excited, and we get a lot of our baby tips from Linda’s sister too, who has kids. So we get a lot of time with our nieces and nephews and it just makes us want to have our own. But that’s the great thing, I’m the cool uncle right now.”

Scott and Phan, 33, tied the knot in a romantic wedding on May 12 in Italy. The two exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony surrounded by 300 of their family and friends. Attendees included Scott’s brothers Jonathan and J.D. as well as his former Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.

Prior to their nuptials, the home improvement professional opened up to Us about their adventures in wedding planning.

“I am totally a Groomzilla,” Scott joked to Us in April. “I guarantee you, when Linda’s walking up the aisle, I will totally be crying. I always joke to everybody that I’ll be the Groomzilla and she won’t be a Bridezilla, but in reality, we’re both easygoing.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

