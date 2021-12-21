This Property Brother is going to be a parent! Drew Scott’s wife, Linda Phan, is pregnant with their first baby.

“Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the reality star, 43, captioned a Tuesday, December 21, Instagram photo showing the 36-year-old Canada native’s baby bump progress in a pink dress. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

The expectant parents also shared the news on an episode of their “At Home” podcast. “Cat’s out of the bag, everyone,” the dad-to-be told their listeners. “Linda’s pregnant!”

The couple wed in May 2018 and have been open about their future family plans since tying the knot in Italy.

“Right now, there [are] no plans for having kids immediately. But we definitely want to have kids,” the HGTV personality exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “That’s why we did the renovation on our place, as well, to make sure it’s a great home that our family can grow into so.”

Five months later, the Brother Vs. Brother star joked with Us that he and his partner wanted “17 kids,” saying, “I think most parents do that. They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10.’ And then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

The pair would love to have “twins to start off” and already had a play area ready in October 2019. Scott called it “the best spot,” telling Us that it was bursting with “so much color and creativity.”

The Scott Brothers Entertainment cofounder added at the time that he and Phan were looking forward to “spending a lot of time in the kitchen” with their kids.

He gushed, “That fills your soul. That fuels your creativity and then to get the kids excited about experimenting in the kitchen, which we do sometimes when we have time.”