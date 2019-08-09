The final stretch! Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, are enjoying a beach babymoon ahead of their first child’s arrival.

The mom-to-be posted a baby bump pic from the sand on her Tuesday, August 6, Instagram Story, writing, “Babymoon #stomachorbeachball.” She went on to share a selfie with the actor, 36, captioned, “Third-wheeling with my parents.”

Charlton announced her pregnancy in May by posting a sonogram image to Instagram. “My favorite surprise so far,” the former model wrote.“We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September.”

This reveal came less than a year after the Succession star spoke about his reluctance to start a family. “It just seems like a lot to take on,” the New York native told i News in July 2018. “I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon.”

He added that the rest of his siblings, including his Home Alone costar Macaulay Culkin, also don’t have children yet. “My mother is one of 11 kids and she had seven kids and she has no grandchildren,” Kieran said.

He and Charton tied the knot in 2013, and the Golden Globe nominee told the outlet how he met his wife. Kieran saw “this most beautiful girl” at a New York City bar and when her male companion went to use the restroom, he sat down at her table. “I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend,” he explained. “We’ve been together ever since. When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that.”