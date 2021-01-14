The perfect pair! Pregnant Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane enjoyed a babymoon ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“Honeymoon/Babymoon all rolled up into one,” the Bachelor alum, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday, January 13. “Love you.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation members showed their support for the couple in the comments. “Perfection,” Amanda Stanton wrote on the social media upload, while pregnant Lauren Burnham called the Oregon native “hair goals.”

Bushnell announced in December 2020 that she and the country singer, 36, are starting a family. “A dream,” the former reality star captioned footage from her ultrasound appointment at the time. “Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

The “Broken Windshield View” singer added in a post of his own that “prayer works,” joking, “Hope you look like your mama.”

The North Carolina native used an exploding golf ball to share the sex of their baby-to-be the following month. “It’s a BOY,” Lane gushed.

He started dating the former ABC personality in 2018, and he proposed the following year. The couple tied the knot in October 2019 in Nashville.

While celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Lane wrote via Instagram that he couldn’t wait to be “old and gray together.”

Bushnell went off of birth control five months later, and the pair actively tried to conceive. “After four to five months of trying, worry started to enter my mind, not quite understanding why I wasn’t pregnant,” the former flight attendant wrote in a blog post earlier this month. “I couldn’t help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned. Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey. … I assumed there was something wrong with me. Chris would see how disappointed and worried I would get and I could tell he felt really bad.”

After tests confirmed that Bushnell was ovulating and her progesterone levels were normal, she was able to “let go” of her worries.

Keep scrolling to see the pregnant star and Lane’s babymoon pictures, from sunset drinks to boat rides.