Counting down the days! Pregnant Lauren Bushnell revealed that she and her husband, Chris Lane, are expecting a son.

“Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much! 💙💙💙,” the 31-year-old Oregon native captioned a sweet social media upload on Friday, January 1. “The last video is from the day we found out what we were having. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers so excited!”

In the clip, the 36-year-old country singer hit a golf ball into the woods that exploded to reveal blue powder, letting the couple know they’re having a little boy.

Bushnell also shared a black-and-white picture with her puppy, Cooper, who she said “definitely knows” about her pregnancy. The dog rested his head on the former Bachelor star’s growing belly as she held up images from an ultrasound appointment.

One month prior, the couple shared their “miracle” pregnancy news on social media. Bushnell and the “Big, Big Plans” crooner tied the knot in Nashville in October 2019, four months after Lane proposed. Shortly after their wedding, the North Carolina native opened up about his and Bushnell’s family plans.

“When it happens, it happens,” Lane told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2020, joking that he’d be fine with a small brood. “I don’t really know. … We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

The reality TV alum shared a tearful message about her rocky road to motherhood one month later with an “appreciation post” for her loving husband.

“We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man. About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that Lane asked her if she’d prayed about it. “I said, ‘Well, yes,’ and he responded, ‘Have you really prayed hard about it? If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!'”

Bushnell gushed over the “Broken Windshield View” singer’s showing of support, writing, “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”