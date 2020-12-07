So supportive! Ben Higgins sweetly reacted to his ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell’s Sunday, December 6, pregnancy reveal.

The Oregon native, 30, posted footage from an ultrasound appointment via Instagram, writing that her pregnancy was “a dream” come true.

“Except I’m not dreaming,” the former flight attendant wrote. “I’m wide awake. Holding your dad [Chris Lane’s] hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Higgins, 31, commented on the social media upload: “Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!”

He and Bushnell met and fell in love on season 20 of The Bachelor. They got engaged at the end of the ABC show but called it quits in May 2017.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

While the Indiana native has moved on with his fiancée, Jess Clarke, to whom he got engaged in March, Bushnell started dating Lane, 36, in 2018. The country singer proposed in June of the following year, and they wed in October 2019 in Nashville.

The “Big, Big Plans” singer exclusively told Us Weekly in May that he and his wife wanted to have “a lot” of kids together. “When it happens, it happens,” Lane added at the time. “I don’t really know. … We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

The North Carolina native gushed that Bushnell would “make a really great mom,” explaining, “She treats our dog, [Cooper], as if it’s a human being. I tell her that all the time. Our dog is the most spoiled animal on planet earth. The way she treats him it’s like, I’m kind of wishing we wouldn’t have got the dog now, he gets all the attention.”

Keep scrolling to see more Bachelor Nation members congratulating the parents-to-be, from Ali Fedotowsky to Lauren Burnham.