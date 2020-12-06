Country cutie! Pregnant Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane announced on Sunday, December 6, that they are expecting their first child.

“A dream Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” Bushnell captioned an Instagram video of her baby’s ultrasound. “Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Lane shared the same video, writing, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama .”

The Bachelor alum, 30, was first linked to the country singer, 36, in 2018, and he proposed the following year in his “Big, Big Plans” music video.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 in Nashville. The former reality star gushed about the North Carolina native in a “husband appreciation post” via Instagram eight months later, describing their future family plans.

“We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man,” she wrote in June. “About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet.”

The Oregon native went on to write that when she spoke to Lane about her concerns, he asked if she had prayed about it. “I said, ‘Well, yes,’ and he responded, ‘Have you really prayed hard about it? If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!'” Bushnell recalled. “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”

In May, the “Take Back Home Girl” singer exclusively told Us Weekly that since his wife “grew up with three other siblings,” she “wants a lot” of children.

“When it happens, it happens,” Lane explained at the time. “I don’t really know [the timing]. We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

The songwriter added that for the time being, Bushnell was a “great mom” to their dogs, gushing, “I tell her that all the time.”

Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after competing for the Indiana native’s heart on season 20 of The Bachelor.