Grateful for her guy! Lauren Bushnell gushed about her husband Chris Lane’s reaction to her desire to start a family sooner than later.

“Husband appreciation post,” the Bachelor alum, 30, captioned a Wednesday, June 24, Instagram photo of herself kissing the country singer, 35. “We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man. About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet.”

When the Oregon native spoke to Lane about this, he asked if she prayed. Bushnell explained, “I said, ‘Well, yes,’ and he responded, ‘Have you really prayed hard about it? If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!'”

The former reality star had “tears streaming down [her] face” as she recounted the story, she concluded in the social media upload. “I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold.”

She and the North Carolina native started dating in 2018 and tied the knot the following year in Nashville. In May, the “Broken Windshield View” singer exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans.

“Lauren grew up with three other siblings. She probably wants a lot from what I’ve heard,” he said, noting that he would be fine stopping “at two.”

Lane added, “When it happens, it happens. I don’t really know [the timing]. … We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

Judging by the way Bushnell treats their dog, Cooper, the songwriter thinks she’s “going to make a really great mom.” He gushed, “I tell her that all the time.”