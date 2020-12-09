Country cutie on the way! Chris Lane is over the moon as he and pregnant Lauren Bushnell await the arrival of their first child — and his fingers are crossed for a mini-me.

“We’re going to find out [the sex]. We don’t have too much longer,” the 36-year-old “Big, Big Plans” crooner told Radio.com’s Kelly Ford on Tuesday, December 8, two days after breaking the baby news on social media. “My mom, she’s hoping for a girl. I’m secretly hoping for a boy, I think my wife wants a girl.”

Lane and the 30-year-old Bachelor alum exchanged vows in October 2019 in Nashville. A little over one year later, the pair confirmed that Bushnell has a baby on board.

“A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat,” the reality star captioned an Instagram post of an ultrasound video on Sunday, December 6. “My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to you 🙏 .”

The “Take Back Home Girl” singer shared the same video on his own account. During his conversation with Radio.com, Lane noted that he and Bushnell had “been trying for a while” to expand their family.

“We’re very, very excited,” he said on Tuesday. “It almost doesn’t feel real, but here we are. [2020’s] given us a chance to kind of concentrate on this and not be exhausted from [being on] the road and all that kind of stuff. … Thank the Lord it worked out.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Bushnell has been giving her fans sneak peeks at her growing bump. On Tuesday, the Oregon native revealed in an Instagram Story that she’s due in June 2021.

Growing their family has been on the couple’s mind for quite a while. In May, just seven months after tying the knot, Lane hinted that Bushnell had her sights set on welcoming a big brood.

“When it happens, it happens,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, joking that his wife “probably wants a lot” of kids after growing up with three siblings. “We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”