Inside Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ European Babymoon

Taking time off! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass enjoyed a European babymoon ahead of their second child’s birth.

Their first stop? London. “We have made it to the London Bridge and the Tower of London,” the Bachelor alum, 33, said on her Wednesday, July 24, Instagram Story while on a walk with her husband, 36. The pregnant reality star, who broke her pinky finger last month falling up stairs, joked that she “belongs” in London because her cast only allows her to wave like a royal.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, who welcomed their now 17-month-old daughter, Isabella, in February 2018, announced in May that they are expecting another little one.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” the singer captioned her Instagram reveal. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

The Bachelorette alum added with a post of his own: “Ok, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

Waddell and Bass, who has three sons from a previous relationship, met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in 2017.

Their toddler is excited about becoming a big sister, the “Dream Train” singer told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “Bella is going to freak out. [She] carries her babies around and hugs them and kisses them and just, like, brushes their hair. … Bella loves babies. … She’s more maternal than I am, I think.”

Keep scrolling to check out Waddell and Bass’ romantic babymoon.