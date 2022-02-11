Mom and Dad in Mexico! Darren Criss and his pregnant wife, Mia Criss, enjoyed a tropical babymoon ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“#TBT to our magical lil [babymoon] at #FSPuntaMita,” the Glee alum, 35, captioned a Thursday, February 10, Instagram slideshow with the Effin Media cofounder, 36. “Muchas gracias to the folks at @fspuntamita for such a lovely time. Salud!”

The social media upload featured beach selfies, lazy river mornings and the first look at the Alabama native’s baby bump. “Love that place,” January Jones commented on the post.

The San Francisco native announced in October 2021 that he and Mia are expecting a little one, posting a video of the pair listening to an ultrasound.

“We’ve been making music for years,” the American Crime Story alum captioned the footage at the time. “But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Darren’s celeb friends showed their support in the comments, from Rachel Zegler to Max Adler. “CONGRATULATIONS OH MY GOD,” the West Side Story star, 20, wrote, while the fellow Glee alum, 36, added, “Yessss!!!! Congrats you guys!!!!”

The parents-to-be began dating in 2010 and got engaged nearly eight years later.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the University of Michigan grad wrote via Instagram of his proposal in January 2018. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

The Golden Globe winner exclusively told Us Weekly the following year that their wedding was “a long time coming” and he was “excited for the[ir] next chapter.”

Being engaged felt “great,” the Broadway star added in the February 2018 interview, adding, “I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it’s best to get used to saying, ‘Whatever you want, dear.’ So I’m perfecting my ‘Yes, dears,’ and ‘whatever you want!’ Whatever makes her happy makes me happy.”

The Tramp Stamp Granny’s co-owners went on to wed in February 2019 in New Orleans. The star-studded ceremony featured performances from friends Lea Michele and John Stamos.

“It was less a celebration of us specifically and more a celebration of the life we’ve built together,” the Emmy winner told Vogue at the time. “The whole thing was a dream. It was exactly what we had hoped it would be. Best weekend of our lives.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s babymoon in Mexico.