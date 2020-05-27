Anniversary announcement! Sasha Pieterse announced on her and husband Hudson Sheaffer’s second wedding anniversary that she is pregnant with their first child.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 24, captioned herWednesday, May 27, Instagram reveal. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time.) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

The actress went on to write, “@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!”

In the black-and-white social media upload, Sheaffer, 30, kissed his wife’s bare baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and told Us Weekly exclusively less than one year later that they were “not sure about” their future family plans.

“We are so excited for that next chapter,” the South Africa native gushed to Us in March 2019. “Sooner, maybe, then later.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to tell Us about married life with her husband. “We’ve known each other for 15 years, so there’s a lot that doesn’t feel different,” Pieterse said. “But there’s definitely a different kind of spark there, and I think we always knew that our relationship was heading in this direction, so it’s more so just fun. And I feel so adult.”

She added at the time: “It’s such a good excuse. ‘You know I gotta check with my husband.’ And everyone is like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It sounds so official.”