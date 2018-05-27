‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland

Off the market! Sasha Pieterse tied the knot with longtime fiancé Hudson Sheaffer in a stunning wedding on Sunday, May 27, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 22-year-old Pretty Little Liars star looked gorgeous as she exchanged vows with Sheaffer at Castle Leslie Estate in Ireland.

Earlier this month, the Freeform actress shared her excitement for their upcoming nuptials in an Instagram post. “Happy wedding month my love 💍 *insert Adele and Justin Timberlake meme* #helloitsmay 📷: @elizabethmessina,” she wrote alongside a cute photo.

The following day, the actress posted a sweet selfie with her beau captioned: “Marriage license,” with a check mark emoji.

Marriage license ✔️ A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse) on May 2, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

The newlyweds announced their engagement in December 2015 by sharing a sweet post-proposal photo taken by photographers @jonnieandgarett.

“The best day of my life,” the actress captioned the pic showing off her diamond sparkler as she cusps Sheaffer’s face in her hand. “Thank you @jonnieandgarrett for capturing the moment.”

Sheaffer, 28, also shared a pic at the time that documented the moment he popped the question. “She said yes!!!” he wrote alongside the shot that showed him down on one knee in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

Pieterse and Sheaffer began dating in 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!