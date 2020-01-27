The best reason! Pregnant Maren Morris skipped the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, for a babymoon.

“Back at the farm. #babymoon,” the country singer, 29, captioned an Instagram photo of herself at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. “A familiar view that never gets old.”

Morris announced in October that she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The “To a T” singer, 33, added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

Three months later, the Grammy winner showed off her baby bump in a poolside picture. “Someone send a good virgin colada recipe #2ndtrimester,” Morris wrote.

She updated her fans on her third trimester hormones via Twitter earlier this month, admitting, “My nail lady said, ‘Your face doesn’t even look that fat,’ and I genuinely teared up I was so touched.”

Hurd has been spoiling the “My Church” songstress throughout her pregnancy, he told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done,” he explained at the time. “I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

The Michigan native went on to gush about how “proud” he was of his pregnant wife, telling Us, “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around.”

Hurd and Morris met in 2013 while cowriting “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw and began dating in 2015. The couple announced their engagement two years later and tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville.

The “Bones” singer has been nominated for a single Grammy this year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her and Brandi Carlile’s “Common.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Morris and her budding belly rocking the red carpet ahead of the awards show.