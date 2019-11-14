



is about to become a first-time father, and he’s been doting on his wife, Maren Morris , during her pregnancy.

“I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done,” the “Diamonds or Twine” singer, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 13. “I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

He and the Grammy winner, 29, announced last month that they are expecting baby No. 1. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Hurd added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

Morris is “enjoy[ing] being pregnant” so far, the Michigan native told Us, and the whole experience has been “really fun” for them both.

“This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around,” the dad-to-be gushed on Wednesday. “I’m really proud of her.”

He met the “My Church” singer in 2013 when they cowrote “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, and they started dating two years later. The pair announced their engagement in July 2017 and wed in Nashville eight months later.

Now, the couple maintain a long-distance marriage, which Morris explained to Us exclusively in March. “I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman,” the Texas native shared with Us at the time. “They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone