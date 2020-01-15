The final stretch! Pregnant Maren Morris opened up about her emotions ahead of her and Ryan Hurd’s first child’s birth.

“Third Trimester Hormone Update: My nail lady said, ‘Your face doesn’t even look that fat,’ and I genuinely teared up I was so touched,” the singer, 29, tweeted on Tuesday, January 14.

The Grammy winner announced in October that she and the “Diamonds or Twine” singer, 33, have a little one on the way. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Her husband wrote in a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her. Cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

During Morris’, the Michigan native has been doting on his wife. “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done,” Hurd told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

The Academy of Country Music Award winner is “enjoy[ing] being pregnant” so far, he gushed to Us at the time, calling the whole experience “really fun.” Hurd added, “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around. I’m really proud of her.”

Last month, Morris’ second-trimester pregnancy update involved a bikini baby bump picture and a pool. “Someone send a good virgin colada recipe #2ndtrimester,” the “My Church” singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jana Kramer commented on the sweet shot: “Lime, ginger, honey, club soda.”

Morris and Hurd tied the knot in March 2018 in Tennessee.