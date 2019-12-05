Pregnant Maren Morris Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Purple Bikini





Pregnant and poolside! Maren Morris posed for a picture in a purple bikini on Wednesday, December 4.

“Someone send a good virgin colada recipe #2ndtrimester,” the country singer, 29, captioned the Instagram upload.

Jana Kramer called the mom-to-be “stunning” in the comments, adding, “Lime, ginger, honey, club soda.”

The “My Church” singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, announced in October that they are expecting their first child after their March 2018 wedding. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The “Diamonds or Twine” singer, 33, added with a post of his own: “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”

The following month, the Michigan native told Us Weekly exclusively how he’s spoiling his wife during her pregnancy. “I definitely have to walk downstairs to get the ice cream now and take it back when we’re done. I found out you’re supposed to do, like, a push present? So I’m figuring that thing out. I don’t know, I really am so new at this.”

So far, Morris is “enjoy[ing] being pregnant,” the dad-to-be went on to tell Us, calling the experience “really fun.” He added, “This year has been so amazing for her and then to also be able to talk about baby news, it’s just been so special all around. I’m really proud of her.”

The couple met in 2013 while cowriting “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw. They started dating two years later and now maintain a long-distance marriage.

“I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman,” the Texas native explained to Us exclusively in March. “They’ve got the two-week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well. We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime. We have the same manager now, so she helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit.”