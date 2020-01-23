Baby bumps are the best accessory! Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani and other pregnant stars have rocked the Grammys red carpet over the years.

The “Run the World” singer performed at the 2017 awards show the same month she announced that she was pregnant with twins. Her budding belly was on full display as she sang “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” in a gold gown and matching headpiece.

The actress’ mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, introduced Beyoncé ahead of her performance, saying, “What makes me most proud and why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter [Blue Ivy], and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her. I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album this year. Because of all that and more, it’s evident in her powerful words and music. Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother’s pride — my daughter Beyoncé.”

Queen B had given fans a first look at her baby bump two weeks earlier. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.” (Sir and Rumi arrived in June 2017.)

As for Stefani, the Voice judge posed for pictures in a L.A.M.B. dress on the Grammys red carpet in 2006 with her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, while expecting their first child. While presenting an award later that night, Bono kissed the former No Doubt member’s baby bump.

The California native gave birth to Kingston three months later and went on to welcome Zuma and Apollo in 2008 and 2014, respectively. She and Rossdale split one year after their youngest’s arrival.

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant celebrities dressing up their budding bellies at the Grammys, from Lily Aldridge and Ciara to Selma Blair and Chrissy Teigen.