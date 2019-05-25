Ashley Tisdale 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Ashley Tisdale tells Us Weekly all about the voices in her head. Read on to learn 25 things about the Symptoms singer including her High School Musical memories, favorite food and when she feels most confident

1. I spent about six months writing and recording Symptoms. I found a lot of inspiration when I was hiking.

2. My first jobs were at Wet Seal and Abercrombie & Fitch. I worked anywhere I wanted the employee discount.

3. My first car was a Lexus convertible that was bright yellow because I was obsessed with [2001’s] The Fast and the Furious, and I thought I was in the movie.

4. My girl crush is Gigi Hadid. She always looks incredible.

5. When I was 3, I did a bathroom tissue ad [in the buff]. I saw it in a gallery online. Super embarrassing!

6. My personal mantra is, “Do your best.”

7. I never carry snacks. It’s part of why I don’t always make the best choices — I’m always hungry!

8. My favorite diva growing up was Britney Spears.

9. My favorite [recent] meme I’ve seen of myself is my “iconic” looks from the 2000s [Photoshopped] onto the Met Gala carpet.

10. I own about a dozen crystals.

11. [I was] starstruck meeting Angelina Jolie at an airport in Germany [once]. She was stunning at 3 a.m. and I looked like a hot mess.

12. When I sang [for Bill Clinton] at the White House, I brought a pillow because we took the train and I [forgot I’d] put a Snapple in it. They called me out at security and I was so embarrassed.

13. From filming [the CW’s] Hellcats, I became a [cheerleading] flyer and did my own stunts.

14. Attacking Anxiety and Depression by Lucinda Bassett has helped me most in life.

15. My favorite Broadway musical is Wicked. If I could star in any musical, it would be that one!

16. I always tell my fans with anxiety that it’s OK and that everyone is suffering from something.

17. I don’t get mistaken for any other celebrities these days, but growing up, people used to say I looked like Brittany Murphy.

18. The songs I sing in the shower are from the musical Legally Blonde.

19. I kept all of Sharpay Evans’ outfits from the first High School Musical.

20. Back in the day, I had four bundles of hair extensions in at one time. You have to match those bonded extensions!

21. My husband [Christopher French] and I love to cuddle up together and watch This Is Us and Friends.

22. I love sourdough-crust pizza. Carbs are my biggest cheat.

23. My favorite product from my Illuminate Cosmetics line is the Glow Up palette. I use it for eye shadow too, to create a monochromatic look.

24. The last movie I watched was Zac [Efron]’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. I loved it!

25. I feel most confident when I’ve worked out and meditated.

