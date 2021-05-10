There she is! Ashley Tisdale debuted her daughter Jupiter’s face one month after giving birth.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the actress, 35, captioned a Sunday, May 9, Instagram slideshow while celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time. “I knew [my husband, Christopher French], and I would have a cute baby, but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers, you are truly goddesses and single moms, you are my superheroes.”

The New Jersey native called her month with the little one “such a blessing,” gushing, “Jupiter, you are everything and more.”

Mandy Moore commented on the social media upload, wishing her fellow new mom a happy Mother’s Day. As for French, 39, the composer posted a touching tribute to Tisdale on his own account.

“It blows me away every day, watching you instantly become the most incredible Mom,” the California native captioned photos of his wife feeding their baby girl. “Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly. You’re an inspiration.”

The couple became parents in March. The singer’s former High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens has yet to meet their little one.

“We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere,” the “Say OK” singer, 32, told Access last month. “I’m so excited. [Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing … Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’ So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings.”

When Tisdale announced in September 2020 that she was pregnant, Hudgens called the mom-to-be’s baby bump “just the cutest.”

The Princess Switch star told Entertainment Tonight two months later that Tisdale’s upcoming arrival was “so exciting.” She gushed in November 2020: “I’m just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just going to make such incredible parents. I can’t believe it still. … I’m very emotional and very excited about it.”

Keep scrolling to see Tisdale’s baby girl’s Instagram debut on Sunday, from sleepy shots to family photos.