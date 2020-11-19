Ready to meet the future Wildcat! Vanessa Hudgens couldn’t be happier for pregnant Ashley Tisdale, who is gearing up to welcome her first child with husband Christopher French.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting,” Hudgens, 31, said of her friend’s pregnancy news in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just going to make such incredible parents. I can’t believe it still. … I’m very emotional and very excited about it.”

Tisdale, 35, announced via Instagram in September that she and French, 38, have a baby on board. The Disney alum cradled her growing bump in a series of glowing photos before confirming one month later that they are expecting a little girl.

“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy,” Tisdale captioned the social media upload in October as she cut a cake open to reveal pink candies inside.

Hudgens and Tisdale formed a strong bond after starring together in the High School Musical trilogy from 2006 to 2008. While the Princess Switch actress isn’t sure if she’ll get the official honor of being godmother to Tisdale’s daughter, she has another role in mind.

“I’ll be the fairy godmother at least,” Hudgens told ET before hinting that Tisdale and French may have decided on their little one’s name. “She’s already got that covered,” she teased.

More than a decade after their last hurrah at East High, the triple-threats have maintained a lifelong friendship. In August 2019, Tisdale opened up about how she and Hudgens have been able to grow closer even as they’ve pursued their different paths.

“We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

Hudgens gushed over the “Symptoms” singer three years prior, telling Women’s Health in 2017 that Tisdale is “one of those girlfriends who will be my friend forever.”