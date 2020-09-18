Happy for her High School Musical costar! Vanessa Hudgens sweetly responded to Ashley Tisdale’s pregnancy announcement on Thursday, September 17.

When the New Jersey native, 35, debuted her baby bump via Instagram in maternity photos with her husband, Christopher French, Hudgens, 31, commented, “Just the freaking cutest.”

Tisdale received support from other celebrity friends, including Lea Michele and Haylie Duff. “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!” the Glee alum, 34, commented, while the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 35, wrote, “Been waiting for this!!! Can’t wait! Best mama and papa combo!” Pregnant Emma Roberts and Debby Ryan also left heart-eye emojis.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum thanked her followers for their kind comments on her Instagram Story. “We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of love from all over the world for this little one,” she wrote. “Thank you so much. … So overwhelming. I can’t stop smiling. I love you guys so much.”

Tisdale went on to call her husband, 38, the “hottest baby daddy.”

The pair tied the knot in September 2014 in California. Five years later, Tisdale said it was “crazy to balance everything” as a married woman.

“I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date,” she explained exclusively to Us Weekly in January 2019. “We both know what our priorities are. We both know that we’re always each other’s No. 1. So I think that’s really how you balance your relationship with work.”

In terms of their future family plans, the “Bop to the Top” singer said in July 2019 that she and the composer weren’t in any rush to have children.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” Tisdale explained in a birth control ad at the time. “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”