It’s been one month since Ashley Tisdale gave birth to her and Christopher French’s daughter, Jupiter — and Vanessa Hudgens can’t wait to meet the little one.

“I’m so excited to meet her and sing to her because apparently, she’s really into that,” the Princess Switch star, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 21. “I think it’s been so challenging for everyone in these times to see people you love. But I’m very excited to meet little Jupiter.”

The California native called the infant’s moniker “cute,” gushing, “I feel like it was something that Ash had for a minute, and she told me, and it got me emotional because I was like, ‘That’s so unique, and so precious, and celestial.’ And I’m all about celestial.”

On Tuesday, April 20, the “Say OK” singer described her plans to “block out a window to meet Jupiter” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to wait until I have time and make sure that I’m not traveling anywhere,” Hudgens explained to Access. “I’m so excited. [Ashley’s] like, ‘You have to come over and sing for her because she loves singing … Whenever she’s on her stomach, she kicks when there’s singing!’ So I’m like, I’m going to come over and be the auntie who sings.”

Tisdale, 35, announced her baby girl’s arrival last month. “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” she wrote via Instagram.

Her former High School Musical costar commented at the time that the newborn was “the freaking cutest.”

Two weeks prior to giving birth, Tisdale spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her “physically exhausting” pregnancy, noting that she popped “very early.”

“I haven’t seen friends, so they really haven’t seen me pregnant. [It’s] so weird,” the Masked Dancer judge told Us in March. “But I saw Vanessa for the first time a couple of nights ago, and that was really special.”

The New Jersey native added that she wants her baby girl to have a “normal life” — which probably won’t include watching the High School Musical movies.

“I don’t watch that stuff myself and my husband really hasn’t seen that stuff either,” the “He Said She Said” singer explained. “If she’s watching with her friends one day, I might come across it. But I don’t think I would expose her to that stuff. I don’t know. Maybe when the time comes, it will be different. I want her to be really grounded.”