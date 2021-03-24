Something to sing about! Ashley Tisdale gave birth on Tuesday, March 23, to her and Christopher French’s baby girl.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the High School Musical star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 24. She shared a black-and-white photo of her infant’s hand.

Tisdale announced her pregnancy news in September by posting baby bump photos via Instagram.

Her former costar Vanessa Hudgens called the social media upload “the freaking cutest,” while Lea Michele commented, “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!”

The following month, Tisdale and the composer, 38, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a pink cake. “This year has obviously been hard,” the actress wrote alongside party pics. “For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy.”

The New Jersey native went on to bash expectant parents “going above and beyond for gender reveal parties.” She wrote, “A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum first hinted at her reveal earlier that month, writing via Instagram: “I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you. As you know, I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart, but I’m so excited maybe I should. Yes or no?”

She wed French in September 2014 and opened up five years later about having children with the California native.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” Tisdale said in a July 2019 birth control commercial, noting that it wasn’t “the right time” for her and her husband.

The former Disney Channel star added, “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

In January 2019, the “Be Good to Me” singer exclusively told Us Weekly that balancing everything as a married woman is “crazy,” explaining, “I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date. We both know what our priorities are.”