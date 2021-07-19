Following in their footsteps! Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and more celebrity moms encouraged their babies to get creative during a sweet music class.

“All da babies,” the former Lizzie McGuire star, 33, wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, July 19, tagging Tisdale, 36, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor and other parents as their children laid together in a circle.

The Younger alum also shared a snap of her daughter Mae beside Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter, both 4 months. “Juju has that strong side eye,” Duff teased.

Trainor, who welcomed son Riley with Daryl Sabara in February, gave a shout-out to Los Angeles’ Sweet Potato Music for her baby boy’s “first music class” in an Instagram Story of her own.

Duff’s fun-filled outing with her daughter came shortly after she reflected on Mae’s arrival in a lengthy Instagram post, praising the supportive roles her friends and family — including husband Matthew Koma and costar-turned-doula Molly Bernard — played throughout her pregnancy.

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote on Tuesday, July 13. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

The tribute came along with unfiltered photos of her home birth experience, with one snapshot showing Koma, 34, rubbing her shoulders and another of Bernard, 33, giving her full attention to Duff.

The Cheaper By the Dozen star became a mom in 2012 after welcoming son Luca with her now-ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She and Koma also share daughter Banks, who arrived in 2018.

Tisdale, for her part, is adjusting to life as a first-time mom. The High School Musical actress reflected on the ups and downs of parenting in the public eye in a vulnerable blog post, explaining why she decided to switch to formula instead of breast-feeding her baby girl.

“I wish someone would’ve told me how hard breast-feeding really was. You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is,” she wrote in June. “I think there’s this pressure around the subject of breast-feeding, and that those who do it are the best moms, but that’s not true. … I know it’s super popular right now to post an Instagram picture of you breast-feeding, but what about the other moms who don’t have that experience?”

Scroll down to see more sweet snaps from the mommy-and-me music class: