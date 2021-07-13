Feeling empowered! Hilary Duff reflected on the at-home birth of her youngest daughter, Mae, nearly four months after her arrival.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 33, revealed she is “ready to share” photos of her little one’s “birth day” via Instagram on Tuesday, July 13, noting she couldn’t have done it without her loved ones, including husband Matthew Koma and Younger costar and doula Molly Bernard.

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” she wrote. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

Duff wore a long-sleeve black shirt and had teal hair in the snaps, which documented her March birthing experience. In one photo, she smiled for the camera while sitting on a medicine ball in her bedroom. Another showed her husband, 34, rubbing her shoulders. A third photo revealed Bernard, 33, massaging her lower back.

The “Come Clean” singer, who shares daughters Mae and Banks, 2, with Koma, and son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, then focused on the individuals who were by her side during the birth.

“My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls,” Duff explained. “My little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣.”

The former Disney Channel star gave her mother, Susan Duff, a shout-out as well, revealing she was there to “make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside.”

The A Cinderella Story actress added: “The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol.”

Hilary noted that it is “hard work” no matter what way a woman brings a baby into the world, praising every mom who has been in her shoes.

“From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast-feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming,” she concluded. “A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure … So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️.”

The Cheaper by the Dozen actress announced Mae’s arrival one week after giving birth in a water bath at home in Los Angeles. At the time, she shared a black-and-white photo of her whole family, including Banks in the water with her, looking down at their newest bundle of joy.