Family of five! Hilary Duff welcomed her third child on Wednesday, March 24. The actress announced the news with a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Banks. “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that,” the Younger star, 33, captioned the photo on Friday, March 26.

She later shared a photo of her holding her new daughter in a water pool. “Mae James Bair, We LOVE you beauty,” she captioned the still, which also featured her husband, Matthew Koma, wearing a “GIRL” hat standing next to Duff’s son, Luca, 9.

The Lizzie McGuire alum first debuted her baby bump in an October 2020 Boomerang with her husband. “We are growing!!!” the actress captioned the Instagram video. “Mostly me.”

The “Kisses Back” singer, also 33, shared the same footage, writing, “LOL quarantine was fun. Baby No. 3 — 2021.”

The New York native became a dad in October 2018 when their daughter, Banks, was born. Koma is also stepdad to Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The DJ has felt “honored” to be in the little one’s life, he captioned a touching March 2020 Instagram post.

“Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing,” Koma wrote alongside a slideshow of photos with Luca. “We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize. Thank you Luca, for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do and for just simply being you.”

Duff called her husband a “natural papa bear” on his first Father’s Day in June 2019, saying he “always puts” his family first.

“You know exactly what to say,” the Texas native wrote to Koma on Instagram. “Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you…. but they will. It’s a gift I get to witness every day. We love you more than words.”

The “What Dreams Are Made of” singer and Koma wed in December 2019 in a backyard ceremony, seven months after he proposed.

“Always with you babe,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram while celebrating their first wedding anniversary in December 2020. “For you. Over and over I choose you and this. Thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met.”