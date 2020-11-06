Hilary Duff is expanding her and Matthew Koma’s family — and keeping her followers up to date on her baby bump progress every step of the way!

The actress, 33, debuted her budding belly in an October Instagram video of the “Kisses Back” singer, also 33, rubbing her stomach. “We are growing,” Duff captioned the social media upload. “Mostly me.”

Fellow pregnant Disney Channel alum Ashley Tisdale commented with excited emojis, while Mandy Moore wrote, “Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo.”

Koma shared the same footage to his own account at the time, writing, “LOL quarantine was fun. Baby No. 3 — 2021.”

The Younger star next gave a glimpse of her baby bump while “stress eating” chips the following month.

The Texas native first became a mom when she and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, welcomed their son, Luca, now 8, in 2012. Following their 2014 split, she and the former professional ice hockey player, 40, have been coparenting their little one.

“Mike is great. He’s still very close with our family, so I think it makes it easy for everybody to coparent or cofamily,” Duff’s sister, Haylie Duff, exclusively told Us Weekly of their dynamic in April 2019. “Because at the end of the day, it’s about Luca and what’s best for him and we love Mike.”

Hilary went on to date Koma and announced in June 2018 that she and the “Kisses Back” singer were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Banks, arrived four months later.

“No one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile,” the “So Yesterday” singer wrote via Instagram in October while celebrating the toddler’s 2nd birthday. “You are curious, at ease, confident and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!”

Banks’ parents got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot seven months later in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

Keep scrolling to see Hilary’s baby bump photos ahead of her third child’s birth.