Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals She’s in ‘Quarantine Day 2’ After COVID Exposure

Staying safe. Hilary Duff is in quarantine after a COVID exposure just one month after announcing that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together.

The Younger star, 33, shared a solemn selfie via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 21. “Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML,” she captioned the post.

The Lizzie McGuire alum is currently filming Younger in New York City, where she was spotted on set earlier this week.

Duff announced that she is pregnant with baby No. 3 in October when she shared an Instagram video of Koma, 33, rubbing her baby bump. “We are growing!” she wrote alongside the clip. “Mostly me.”

Koma, for his part, shared the same video, joking that “quarantine was fun” for the couple. “Baby No. 3 — 2021,” the New York native wrote.

The pair— who tied the knot in December 2019 — are also the parents of 2-year-old daughter, Birdie. Duff also shares son Luca, 8, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Earlier this year, the “So Yesterday” singer slammed people partying without masks during their 4th of July celebrations. Duff shared two photos from a family outing with Koma and Birdie, noting that she was concerned people weren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “A–holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer.”

Duff added that it seems “like Americans just don’t care about each other,” meanwhile, other countries “have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free.”

She continued, “It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”

The actress appeared to be in better spirits when she celebrated her daughter’s second birthday in October just one day after announcing her pregnancy.

“Banksy Bair is 2!” Duff wrote via Instagram. “My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon). … No one would believe all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! You are curious, at ease, confident and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!”