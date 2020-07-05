Hilary Duff Calls Out Embarrassing People Not Wearing Masks on 4th of July

Fed up. Hilary Duff blasted people who went out in public without masks during their 4th of July celebrations and urged Americans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

The Younger star, 32, shared two pictures via Instagram on Saturday, July 4, from a family outing she took with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their 19-month-old daughter, Banks. Duff explained that she noticed people partying without taking precaution on the holiday.

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland,” she wrote. “Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum said that it seems “like Americans just don’t care about each other,” meanwhile, other countries “have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free.”

Duff added, “It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”

She concluded her post, “Oh and I’m running for President,” in what appeared to be a joking reference to Kanye West announcing his 2020 presidential bid earlier that day.

Duff has been quarantined in California, which has become a hotspot for coronavirus cases along with Arizona and her home state of Texas. The former Disney Channel star has documented her struggles self-isolating with her children on social media.

“This was me hiding from the kids yesterday,” she wrote via her Instagram in April. “You feel me?”

Earlier that month, Duff posted a photo with her daughter. “BFF. One more day down,” the “So Yesterday” singer wrote. “To every parent out there, we are lucky to be healthy. And also, damn these days are long.”

Haylie Duff told Us Weekly in April that her sister is doing “pretty good” in quarantine with her kids but did struggle a little with homeschooling her 8-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“She has a little more pressure on her because [her son, Luca] was in actual school, but we both like to be home and enjoy our families,” the fashion designer, 35, said at the time. “My mom, [Susan Duff], makes really cute little visits to our front gate. It’s nice.”