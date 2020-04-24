Quarantine crews! Haylie Duff and Hilary Duff are “doing pretty good” while social distancing with their kids.

“She has a little more pressure on her because [her son, Luca] was in actual school, but we both like to be home and enjoy our families,” the fashion designer, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, April 24, while promoting her HP partnership. “My mom, [Susan Duff], makes really cute little visits to our front gate. It’s nice.”

While the Younger star, 32, is spending time at home with Luca, 7, her 17-month-old daughter, Banks, and her husband, Matthew Koma, Haylie is quarantining with her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, and their two daughters, Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 22 months.

“Some days are a little more relaxed and we hang out in the backyard,” the 7th Heaven alum told Us of their schedule. “Then there are other days where I have work obligations and things to do, and I’m trying to juggle how to entertain my kids and how to do their school. Everything’s different in quarantine I feel like.”

Since the Little Moon Society creator’s eldest daughter was in preschool before the coronavirus pandemic, she isn’t using a “traditional curriculum,” but online resources, like Education.com, Time for Kids, Canva and KiwiCo.

“That transition has gotten a little easier a few weeks in,” Haylie told Us. “It’s gotten easier because I have resources I can turn to [from HP]. I’m not a teacher, so at first I was like, ‘How am I going to pull this off every day?’ … The online resources are amazing … with hundreds of printable activities, puzzles and games.”

The Real Girl’s Kitchen author gushed, “It has just taken a little of the pressure off of me to figure out how to keep her engaged and excited about doing remote learning.”

Haylie and Rosenberg got engaged in 2014 and welcomed Ryan the following year. Lulu arrived in June 2018 — and the couple are “content” with their family of four.

“I’m pretty happy with where I’m at,” Haylie told Us exclusively in January. “I ask Ryan sometimes [whether she wants another sibling], and she’s like, ‘No. We’re good.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi