Haylie Duff doesn’t have baby fever — and neither does her 4-year-old daughter, Ryan.

“I feel very content where I’m at right now,” the Real Girls Kirchen host, 34, told Us Weekly at the Create & Cultivate 100 event on Thursday, January 23, when asked if she wants to give Ryan and Lulu, 19 months, a sibling. “We’ll see. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at. I ask Ryan sometimes, and she’s like, ‘No. We’re good.’”

For now, the Texas native is focusing on her two girls and admitted to Us that she does struggle with mom guilt. “I think every mom deals with [that],” the actress said. “The guilt can come in so many different ways. It’s like, did you talk to them about an issue at school in the right way? Did you spend enough time with them when you were busy with work this week? Everyone tries to make the right decisions and be the best mom that they can, [but] yes, I have mom guilt all the time.”

The Little Moon Society creator and her boyfriend, Matt Rosenberg, welcomed Ryan in May 2015, and the little one became a big sister when Lulu arrived three years later. Duff’s youngest was born just before Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, daughter Banks, now 14 months. (The Younger star, 32, also is mom of son Luca, 7.)

“They do all the normal stuff that cousins do with each other,” Haylie told Us on Thursday of the kids’ bonds. “They’re so close in age and we live down the street from each other, so they bond the way normal cousins bond.”

The sisters “always wanted [their] kids to grow up together,” the 7th Heaven alum told Us exclusively in April. “When [Hilary] had Luca, and I was nowhere near ready to have kids, we sort of were like, ‘Maybe we’re not going to have that happen?’ Then now this second time around, it’s been nice because they’re all really little still together.”

Haylie added at the time: “Yesterday we had them in the high chairs eating together and it was cute. We really dorkily like to match them and dress them up in the same outfits.”

The fashion designer thinks that the toddlers are going to grow up to be “homies,” she went on to say. “They really just like to sit there and look at each other and sort of poke at each other and play with each other’s toys and stuff.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe