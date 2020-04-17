Sneaking off! Hilary Duff took a much-needed break while quarantining with her kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was me hiding from the kids yesterday,” the Younger star, 32, captioned her Thursday, April 16, Instagram Story. “You feel me?”

In the social media upload, the actress showed off her drink while sitting by herself.

The Texas native has been social distancing at home with her 8-year-old son, Luca, and 17-month-old daughter, Banks, during the COVID-19 spread. “BFF. One more day down,” the singer captioned a selfie with her youngest earlier this month. “To every parent out there, we are lucky to be healthy. And also, damn these days are long.”

Duff has been documenting their time together via social media, from dyeing her hair blue to reading books with Banks.

The Lizzie McGuire star also opened up about her baby product company Happy Little Camper’s decision to donate products to those in need. “Supplies are wiped out and we know there is a huge need right now,” she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. “We’re working overtime to provide basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to donate and make whatever difference we can! Try your best to stay sane and safe.”

As for her husband, Matthew Koma, the “Kisses Back” singer, also 32, is enjoying “the simple things,” like blowing bubbles with his toddler and having at-home dates with Duff.

“Driving each other minimally crazy and had an amazing date night dinner at Le Living Room last night,” the New York native captioned a Saturday, April 11, selfie.

He and the “Beat of My Heart” singer tied the knot in December 2019 in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. The pair met in 2015 while working on Duff’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. album. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The former Disney Channel star was previously married to Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016.