Baby bash! Pregnant Hilary Duff shared footage from her shower on Thursday, March 11.

“My sweet sweet [Sharmeen Bhamani], I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day,” the Younger star, 33, captioned an Instagram post. “I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby No. 3 during these times, but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing. I got quality time with many of my L.A. friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women.”

The actress thanked her loved ones “for showing up in [her] life through the thick and thin,” adding, “The thick being holy s–t I’m having a third child. Send help!”

In the photos, the Texas native cradled her stomach in a silky pink jumpsuit. Not only did husband Matthew Koma attend the event, but Duff’s kids — Luca, 8, and Banks, 2 — were there as well. The party featured colorful balloon bunches, star-shaped desserts and dried flower arrangements.

During a Friday, March 12, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, the pregnant star joked that she feels “about how [she] looks, which is really, really big.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum said, “I feel tired. Honestly it’s been the best pregnancy so far. … I don’t have as much time to focus on every ache and pain or everything that happens, like, the baby is the size of this fruit this week.”

Duff announced in October 2020 that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. “We are growing!! Mostly me,” she captioned an Instagram video of Koma, also 33, rubbing her bump.

“LOL [the coronavirus] quarantine was fun,” the “We Might Fall” singer added with a post of his own. “Baby No. 3. 2021.”

The pair’s news, however, didn’t give her sister, Haylie Duff, baby fever, the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly two months later.

“I’m going to get her babies, so that should be enough for me,” Haylie, who shares Ryan, 5, and Lulu, 2, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, explained to Us in December 2020. “We toy [with] the idea and then I think to myself, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Lulu is so crazy. She’s 2. What am I talking about?'”

Keep scrolling to see Hilary’s fun-filled baby shower, from family photos to sweet treats.