All smiles with his stepson! Matthew Koma posted a sweet slideshow in honor of Hilary Duff’s son Luca’s birthday.

“It’s this little dude’s 8th birthday today and I couldn’t be more proud + honored to watch him become the little man, son, brother and role model he is,” the “Kisses Back” singer, 32, captioned his Friday, March 20, Instagram upload. “Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize.”

The New York native went on to write, “Thank you Luca, for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you. We’ll always, always be the ‘sweet team.’ Can’t wait for you to read this in 15 years when you’re allowed to have an Instagram.”

The Instagram post featured a smiling selfie of the DJ and Luca, a candid shot of them at Koma and Duff’s wedding ceremony and more family photos.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 at their Los Angeles home, one year after welcoming their now-17-month-old daughter, Banks.

“Banks Violet Bair 10.25.18,,” Koma wrote via Instagram after becoming a father. “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [woman] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

In June 2019, the Lizzie McGuire alum, also 32, gushed over her husband’s parenting skills, writing via Instagram on his first Father’s Day: “Babe. You are the most natural papa bear I’ve seen. You always put us first. You know exactly what to say. Affectionate beyond. Calm and strong. The kids don’t even know how lucky they are that it’s you…. but they will. It’s a gift I get to witness everyday. We love you more than words.”

While the actress has yet to write a social media tribute for her son’s big day, she posted a picture of herself baking a birthday cake with her eldest on Thursday, March 19.