Hilary Duff Shares First Photos of Daughter Mae: ‘I’m Inhaling All of This’

Cuteness overload! Hilary Duff shared a peek into her new life as a mom of three on Saturday, March 27, hours after announcing that she and Matthew Koma had welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Mae.

On Friday, March 26, the Younger actress, 33, posted a photo of 2-year-old daughter Banks with a snarky look on her face. “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that,” Duff captioned the photo, hinting at baby No 3.’s arrival.

The former Disney star, who also shares 9-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, then officially announced the birth on Saturday morning.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty,” the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote via Instagram next to a black and white photo of the entire family. In the pic, Duff sits in her water pool, where she seemingly gave birth, holding her new daughter. Banks is also in the pool looking on, while Koma, 33, and Luca stand close by.

The DJ, who married the “Sparks” singer in 2019, has his hand resting on the back of her head in the sweet still, captured by photographer and doula Lauren Guilford.

Earlier this month, Duff revealed that she wasn’t sure of the sex of the baby but was guessing a boy. “I really don’t have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time. I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know,'” she shared on the Thursday, March 18, episode of the “Informed Pregnancy” podcast, before admitting she was a “little scared” about having another girl. “Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it. But then, I don’t know. In my mind I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess, and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’”

Following the announcement, the Texas native gave viewers a look at her life at home with three little ones, sharing how special the time has been — and revealing that Banks is enjoying many sugary treats in celebration of becoming a big sister.

