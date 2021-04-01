Bachelor in Paradise baby! Krystal Nielson gave birth to her and Miles Bowles’ first child on Wednesday, March 31.

“Our little Angel is here. 👼,” Nielson, 33, captioned an Instagram photo holding her baby girl on Thursday, April 1.

Bowles, 25, shared the same snaps, writing, “Officially a family man!” The former Bachelor star then shared another photo of the newborn via her Instagram Story, adding, “She’s perfect.”

Ahead of their little one’s arrival, the fitness guru updated her fans on her headspace before heading to the hospital to be induced. “Feeling less anxious about labor and delivery than I did yesterday!” she said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, before enduring more than 18 hours of labor. “If you saw my stories, you know those emotions were getting REAL!!”

The former reality star announced in November 2020 that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend. “The best things in life happen unexpectedly,” the Montana native captioned her Instagram reveal. “The best stories began with, ‘And then all of the sudden.’ The best adventures are never planned. Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it.”

The Bachelor alum’s baby bump debut came nine months after she split from her husband of nearly eight months, Chris Randone.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” the Bachelor Nation members captioned their joint February 2020 statement. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

The former couple got engaged during season 5 of BiP, tying the knot in June 2019. Two months later, they exclusively told Us Weekly that Nielson was “off birth control” and trying to conceive their first child.

After they broke up and the fitness guru announced her pregnancy, Randone, 33, congratulated his ex-wife.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” Nielson told Scheana Shay in a December 2020 podcast episode. “So we are on really good terms.”

She didn’t tell the Florida native about her news before posting to social media, she added, explaining, “We were dealing with some kind of legal stuff, like, really near to when we made the [pregnancy] announcement. I was planning on telling my ex but when the time came, I was like, ‘You know what? It just doesn’t feel right to message him right now,’ which surprised me, but I really wanted to go with intuitively how I was feeling with it.”

She and Bowles started dating in May 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official five months later.