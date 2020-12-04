Bachelor in Paradise baby bump! Pregnant Krystal Nielson has been showing off her growing stomach since sharing her pregnancy news in November 2020.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!” the former reality star, 33, captioned her Instagram reveal with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles. “I can’t believe it. I’m going be a MOMMY!!! Miles, Wayne, [my dog], Chucky, and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter.”

Later that same month, the couple used pink powder cannons at their sex reveal party. “Officially outnumbered but super excited to meet my baby girl,” Bowles captioned an Instagram slideshow.

He and the Montana native went public with their relationship in October 2020, nearly eight months after the former ABC personality announced her split from husband Chris Randone.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the estranged couple wrote in a joint statement in February 2020. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Nielson filed for divorce from the Florida native, 32, in August 2020. Randone reacted to her pregnancy news via Instagram, writing that he felt “truly broken.”

The Bachelorette alum added, “I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with. I’ll never be OK about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least, the love I had in my heart.”

He and the Bachelor alum tied the knot in June 2019 in Mexico after meeting and falling in love on season 5 of BiP. Randone opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in August 2020 about their split, calling it “definitely mutual on both accounts.”

The Dominant Sales Training creator also said that he “abandoned” himself in his marriage to the fitness coach, explaining, “[I went] from one show to the next, with really no time to process. … I couldn’t process it or focus on that or just be able to address it because I had a relationship [and] I was engaged and then that turned into a marriage.”

Keep scrolling to see Nielson’s pregnancy progress ahead of her and Bowles’ first child, from mid-workout mirror selfies to party pics.