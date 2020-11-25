Boy or girl? Pregnant Krystal Nielson revealed the sex of her baby-to-be on Wednesday, November 25, with the help of pink confetti.

“The wait is over … and we couldn’t be more EXCITED!!!!!!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned her YouTube reveal.

Nielson announced in November that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!” the Montana native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Thank you all for being a part of my journey! Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!”

The Bachelor Nation member went on to debut her baby bump, opening up later that same week about the body “changes” she was experiencing.

“I’ll be honest. At first, it wasn’t easy [adjusting],” the Bachelor alum captioned a November Instagram slideshow. “I don’t know if it was from gaining 10 lbs in the first couple weeks of finding out OR that I couldn’t leave my house for almost 2 months because I was BEYOND sick. My morning routines, fitness journey, and nutritious lifestyle were out the window — and I didn’t know who I was anymore. … I decided that rather than fight these changes, I needed to lean in and embrace them. To instead see this as a temporary phase for the incredible gift it is. Nausea and all.”

The former reality star and Bowles became Instagram official in October, eight months after Nielson announced her split from Chris Randone.

The personal trainer’s estranged husband, 32, reacted to her pregnancy news on his November Instagram Story, writing that it was “icing on the cake for feeling truly broken.”

The Bachelorette alum added, “I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with. I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least, the love I had in my heart.”

He and Nielson met and fell in love on season 5 of BiP, tying the knot in June 2019.

Scroll down to see pics from the gender reveal party.