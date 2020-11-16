The perfect perspective! Pregnant Krystal Nielson is practicing self-love amid her body’s changes.

“I’ll be honest. At first it wasn’t easy,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned baby bump photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 15. “I don’t know if it was from gaining 10 lbs in the first couple weeks of finding out OR that I couldn’t leave my house for almost two months because I was BEYOND sick. My morning routines, fitness journey and nutritious lifestyle were out the window — and I didn’t know who I was anymore.”

The Bachelor alum asked her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, for a drive after “weeks” of feeling down and enjoyed “the fresh air and sunshine” on her face with the windows down, she went on to write.

“On that drive, I decided that rather than fight these changes, I needed to lean in and embrace them,” the Montana native concluded. “To instead see this as a temporary phase for the incredible gift it is. Nausea and all. To be in awe of the amazing female body and love my new curves (and bigger booty!) I stopped judging my body and instead chose to love it. And appreciate it. And life feels SO MUCH BETTER.”

The former reality star announced on Wednesday, November 11, that she is pregnant with her first child. The news came one month after her and Bowles’ relationship became Instagram official.

Nielson previously wed Chris Randone in June 2019, and they announced their split eight months later. The personal trainer officially filed for divorce from the Bachelorette alum in August.

The Florida native joked about his ex-wife’s pregnancy news on Thursday, November 12, when a social media user poked fun at his situation, tweeting, “Try getting a divorce and your ex-wife gets knocked up by her new boyfriend.” Randone replied to the tweet with a GIF of an athlete shrugging and shaking his head on the sidelines of a game.

The former couple were planning to have kids together, and the sales trainer exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019 that Nielson was off of her birth control.

“We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body,” Randone’s then-wife chimed in at the time. “We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”