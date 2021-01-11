Bumping along! Krystal Nielson showed her pregnancy progress at the end of her second trimester.

“Bump date,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote on her Sunday, January 10, Instagram Story. “26 weeks. … Belly button still hanging in there.”

The former reality star sported black leggings and a blue sports bra in the social media upload. The Montana native was hanging at home with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, trying to build a shelf and “destroy[ing]” their room.

While Nielson said that the project would “be so worth it,” she added, “We had to stop building my new shelf because I don’t have an electric screwdriver so I have to go to Home Depot today and buy a toolset. And I feel like this is a long time coming because right now I use a high heel for a hammer so I’m just gonna get my big glass of water and set out on this adventure.”

The former ABC personality shared her pregnancy news in November 2020, and her stomach “officially popped” the following month.

“This little angel has been moving like crazy this week!” the fitness guru wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Miles and I even saw her kick through my SHIRT!!! That is some serious strength for only weighing just over 1 lb.”

The personal trainer started dating Bowles in May 2020, three months after her split from Chris Randone. The former couple met and fell in love on season 5 of BiP and tied the knot in June 2019 in Mexico.

Nielson and the Bachelorette alum, 33, planned to have kids together, exclusively telling Us Weekly in August 2019 that she was “off birth control.”

The Bachelor alum told Us at the time: “We’re going to spend the rest of the year just detoxing, putting good stuff in our body. We want to start trying for a family at the beginning of the year. So we’re just using the rest of the year to … get situated get our new home [and] take our honeymoon.”

After their February 2020 separation, Nielson filed for divorce in August of that same year. The New York native congratulated his ex-wife when she moved on and announced her pregnancy, Nielson said in a December 2020 “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast episode.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” she explained at the time. “So we are on really good terms.”

Keep scrolling to see pics of the expectant star’s growing baby bump.