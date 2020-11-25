Love in the fast lane! Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles have had a whirlwind romance since meeting through a mutual friend.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was set up with the photographer in May 2020, three months after she announced her split from husband Chris Randone.

Nielson opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Bowles, telling Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti in a November 2020 episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast that her coach Kerry Smith from The Awakening Trainings pushed them together one year after Nielson met Bowles’ mom, Katie, on a retreat.

“[Kerry] came over and she’s like, ‘I have the perfect guy for you. It’s Katie’s son.’ And I was like, ‘Katie and I are friends! I can’t date her son!’” she recalled. “And she just kind of really encouraged it for weeks. Then when we met, I just knew why she was so certain of us being a great match for each other.”

The couple, however, kept their relationship quiet until October 2020, when Nielson posted a photo with her new man on Instagram.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” the health coach exclusively told Us Weekly two days after sharing the steamy snap on social media. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

The Total Body Guide founder announced she is pregnant with her and Bowles’ first child one month later, sharing the news in a YouTube video.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!! 🍼 I can’t believe it… I’m going be a MOMMY!!! 😭🤰💖,” Nielson captioned a series of photos of the couple’s first sonogram. “Thank you all for being a part of my journey! 🙏 Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!👩‍❤️‍👨👶🏼🍼✨🐶🐶.”

The former Bachelor star gushed about her relationship with Bowles after six months together and their growing family during the aforementioned “Almost Famous” podcast appearance.

“I feel so blessed to have Miles as my partner,” she said. “For our families to be so excited, so supportive [is a blessing] and we just couldn’t be more excited.”

Scroll down to relive Nielson and Bowles’ relationship ride and pregnancy journey.