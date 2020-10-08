Ready for love! Krystal Nielson learned to love herself after her split from Chris Randone, before starting up a new relationship with her mystery man.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 8.

The reality star revealed her new man via Instagram two days prior amid her divorce from Randone, also 32.

“It has been refreshing to be with someone who works outside of the entertainment industry because it has been a really healthy balance for me,” she told Us. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

The former Bachelor contestant noted that it’s been a “roller-coaster of a year” after she and Randone called it quits in February after nearly eight months of marriage.

“It has really made me appreciate everyone who has supported me, including my family, friends, fans, and clients,” the Total Body Guide creator explained. “What I really gained from this whole experience, was the understanding that I needed to learn to love myself first, before I could truly let love in.”

Nielson shared her new relationship with fans earlier this week by posting a photo of herself kissing her man in Morro Bay, California, on Tuesday, October 6.

“This year has been full of ups and downs. Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when ‘life’ will get back to normal,” she wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

The fitness coach added: “I’ve learned this year to lean into love… To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me… And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold.”

Nielson debuted her new man nearly eight months after she and Randone announced their separation. The former couple, who met on BIP and got engaged in 2018, tied the knot in Mexico in June 2019.

Randone told Us in August that Nielson filed for divorce a few months after their separation and that he “just got the paperwork, not too long ago,” making the situation “more real” to him.

“I feel like this marriage and this separation, and then now, you know, the divorce, I think it’s just a building block for the both of us, and a ladder to where we’re allowed to really take that experience, grow from it and take ourselves to the next level,” the Change Your Mindset, Change Your Energy, Change Your Life coauthor said at the time. “And hopefully, you know, continue to just show love and compassion.”