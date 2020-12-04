Keeping it cordial. Krystal Nielson opened up about her estranged husband Chris Randone’s sweet reaction to her pregnancy news.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes that we can become friends and be there for each other,” the Bachelor alum, 33, said during a Friday, November 4, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast episode. “So we are on really good terms.”

The Montana native initially didn’t tell the Bachelorette alum, 32, that she and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, have a baby on the way. Randone found out in November when Nielson shared her ultrasound photos, debuting her baby bump.

“We were dealing with some kind of legal stuff, like, really near to when we made the [pregnancy] announcement,” the expectant star explained to Scheana Shay. “I was planning on telling my ex but when the time came, I was like, ‘You know what? It just doesn’t feel right to message him right now,’ which surprised me, but I really wanted to go with intuitively how I was feeling with it.”

Nielson and Randone met and fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and the former reality stars wed in June 2019 in Mexico. They announced their split nearly eight months later. The fitness coach officially filed for divorce in August.

Being legally married to the Florida native when she took a pregnancy test was “scary,” Nielson admitted on Friday. “It caused me a lot of anxiety and worry but ultimately, I just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean, to love and have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle. This can be an incredible story that I’ll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position. That really kept me really strong and grounded and confident stepping into this role of motherhood and into my relationship with Miles. We’re so excited about the future.”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October. They had a “magnetic and electric bond” when they met and spoke of starting a family on their third date.

“I’ve never talked with a guy about serious plans with a baby, but I was just overcome with this future that I saw with Miles and it was just really taking me away,” the personal trainer explained. “Very early on, kids were there. Three months into dating, we found out we were pregnant and it was terrifying and exhilarating.”

The pair had been “planning for a family,” Nielson said. “We were tracking my ovulation and I was like, ‘Babe, on Christmas Eve I’m going to be ovulating!’ So we actually were like, ‘Why don’t we try for a family then?’ That was a week before we found out we were pregnant.”