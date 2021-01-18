Taking the next step. Pregnant Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson revealed on Sunday, January 17, that she and boyfriend Miles Bowles have moved in together ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The former reality TV star, 33, announced the news in an Instagram post. “It’s official…we moved in together!!” she captioned two photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “While it may not seem as big of a deal as a baby on the way…it’s an important stepping stone in ANY relationship and deserves a moment of celebration!! And I HAD to let you, my IG Fam, know!!”

“For the past few months we’ve been considering moving from my ‘dream beach home’ but something wasn’t sit right in my heart… Did we need to give up this dream beach lifestyle just to accommodate our growing family?? Or was I just getting in my head?? This was my new, FRESH start … the house I viewed the day I met Miles… the realtor that called me after my meditation of surrender in finding the perfect new home… the place we first said our ‘I love you’s’… and the home I knew would be my nest when I would finally become a mommy,” she continued. “So we are staying and laying down roots in our dream home, for our dream family, in our dream life. And it feels f–kin GOOD. Now I just need to figure out how much closet space I’m going to give up! #nestingmodestrong #thirdtrimester #movingintogether.”

Neilson, who split from husband and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Chris Randone in February 2020 after eight months of marriage, revealed in November that she and Bowles were expecting their first child together.

The fitness coach admitted on the December 4 episode of Scheana Shay‘s “Scheananigans” podcast that “it was scary” when they learned she was pregnant so early in their relationship. “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

The pair had only been dating for three months, after meeting in May through a mutual acquaintance, when they got the baby news.

“It caused me a lot of anxiety and worry but, ultimately, I just knew, like, this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to learn and to love,” she continued. “And have faith in myself and Miles and my future — and know that God gives us only what we can handle.”

Nielson added that she did not tell her estranged husband about her pregnancy before announcing it on social media, but said that they are on “really good terms” amid their divorce.

She and Bowles revealed in November that they are expecting a baby girl. That same month, Randone answered a fan question on Instagram about how he felt about his estranged wife being pregnant.

“Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken,” he wrote on November 13. “But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.”