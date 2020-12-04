It’s complicated! Krystal Nielson opened up about what it is like being pregnant with her first child while still legally married to Chris Randone.

“It was scary finding out we were pregnant. Especially so soon in a relationship,” Nielson, 33, said on the Friday, December 4, episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “Especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced last month that she and her boyfriend Miles Bowles are expecting their first child together, nine months after she publicly split from husband Randone, 32.

“It caused me a lot of anxiety and worry but, ultimately, I just knew, like, this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to learn and to love,” she explained. “And have faith in myself and Miles and my future — and know that God gives us only what we can handle.”

The Total Body Guide founder noted that she hopes her situation can become an “incredible story” to share and “inspire” other women who find themselves in a similar situation.

“That really kept me really strong and grounded and confident stepping into this role of motherhood and into my relationship with Miles,” Nielson added. “We’re so excited about the future.”

The Montana native said that although she did not tell Randone about her pregnancy ahead of her social media announcement, the two are on “really good terms” amid their divorce.

“He texted me and said he thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother,” she told host Scheana Shay on Friday. “He’s really, really happy for me.”

Randone and Nielson fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the show. They tied the knot in June 2019 and split eight months later.

The health coach filed for divorce in August (after separating in February) and became Instagram official with Bowles one month later.

“I am so happy to be moving forward in this new chapter of my life,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “We have been keeping our relationship private for several months so that we could really focus on building a solid foundation and getting to know each other outside of what you see in the media.”

Nielson met the photographer in May 2020 through a mutual acquaintance and dated three months before they learned they are going to be parents.

“It’s so funny because the week before we found out we were pregnant, we were really making some big strides for our plans together and our future and kids was something we always talked about from the very, very beginning,” the reality star said on a November episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Ultimately we just felt really blessed that this was a gift for us to come together.”

The couple announced the same month that they are having a baby girl during a gender reveal party.