A good day to be in L.A.! Versace closed out fashion month in the City of Angels, presenting its fall 2023 runway show in front of Hollywood’s biggest names on Thursday, March 9.

With the 95th Academy Awards just days away, Donatella Versace found it fitting to host the luxury label’s preview in Los Angeles, per Vogue. “I mean I love this city, I love the people, the laid back vibe, the atmosphere,” the designer told the magazine ahead of the show.

The glitzy soirée brought out Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X — who were seated next to each other in the front row. John, 75, dazzled in his signature extravagant style, donning a blue studded suit and oversized sunglasses. Cyrus, 30, for her part, looked like a goth Barbie in a black and pink tulle gown that was adorned with rhinestones.

Nas, 23, meanwhile, delivered drama in a crystal-covered crop top, which he teamed with a pleated leather skirt and knee-high boots. The “Old Town Road” crooner accessorized with black shades and wore his hair in twists.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were also in attendance, commanding attention with bold ensembles. The Being Mary Jane alum, 50, opted for a plunging black hooded dress as the former NBA star, 41, looked dapper in a peach suit and glossy black shoes.

Other standouts included Channing Tatum, Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and Demi Moore.

The Magic Mike actor, 42, was a must-see in an oversized gray blazer and slouchy pants. Lipa, 27, showed off her figure in a skintight black dress as Hathaway, 40, looked as fabulous as ever in a crocodile-embossed mini dress and platform pumps.

Moore, 60, who attended the celebration with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, wowed in a sheer blouse underneath a tailored jacket and wide-leg pants. Willis, 34, styled her baby bump in a little black dress and towering heels. (The Sorority Row star announced in December 2022 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.)

Versace’s catwalk was just as captivating as its guest list. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell owned the runway, modeling the brand’s newest creations.

“I wanted to go back to the cut and shape of clothes to concentrate on the perfect little black dress, the perfect black suit,” Donatella, 67, told Vogue of what inspired the collection.

