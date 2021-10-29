Setting the bar high! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are a power couple in every sense of the phrase, especially when it comes to their expertly coordinated fashion choices that only seem to get better in time.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: A Look at Their Supportive Romance Through the Years

The husband-and-wife have been matching their looks for years on end — so much that it’s become their signature. Whether in outfits by the same designer or color-coordinating ensembles, they always bring their fashion A-game, on and off the red carpet.

Sometimes, they keep it subtle, like when Wade adorably donned a red pocket square to match Union’s red gown in 2010. Other times, they go all out to ensure that all eyes are on them. See: the matching white lace looks they debuted at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Unsurprisingly, they’re no stranger to attending fashion shows together, either. They positively slayed Paris Fashion Week in 2018, nearly breaking the internet in their matchy-matchy ensembles.

Occasionally, their impact transcends beyond the couple into a full family affair. At the Better Brothers Los Angeles’ 6th Annual Truth Awards in March 2020, Wade’s eldest child, Zaya, got in on the fun. The trio made the ultimate statement in black and white outfits with eye-catching pops of pink and green.

For some background, the actress and Miami Heat alum exchanged vows in Miami at the Chateau Artisan castle in August 2014 and welcomed their first daughter —Kaavia — via a surrogate in November 2018.

In the years since, they’ve grown as partners, of course, but Union’s also taken on the role of fashion police. On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, she revealed that she’s had to speak up a time or two when her husband’s pants are too tight (apparently, he prefers to wear them a size or two too small). Nevertheless, he “rarely listens” to her.

In fact, the couple recently rocked matching Etro paisley pants — while shirtless no less — and it’s safe to say that Wade’s trousers were slim fit. “Fittings🖤👫🏿🖤 @dwyanewade Welcome to Scorpio season,” Union captioned her October 2021 Instagram post. One user even comically quipped: “That’s that one size fits all 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Ahead, Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up the couple’s best style moments through the years, from the early 2010s to today.