Baby on board! Rumer Willis is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The couple shared the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20. Willis, 34, showed off her growing baby bump in the black-and-white snaps, as the musician kissed her belly.

The Dancing With the Stars season 20 champion simply captioned the series of pictures with a growing plant emoji.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱,” Willis’ mom, Demi Moore, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, while resharing the sweet stills.

The House Bunny actress replied: “Love you mama.”

Rumer’s sister Tallulah Willis also posted about the exciting news, captioning her Instagram picture of the reveal, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era 🌱.”

Bruce Willis and Moore’s middle daughter, Scout Willis, echoed Tallulah’s sentiments, writing, “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era 🌱” alongside the same announcement. “Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” the 31-year-old added.

Rumer is the oldest child of Moore, 60, and ex-husband Bruce, 67. The former couple — who share three daughters — were married from 1987 to 2000.

The exes have remained close since settling their divorce. In fact, the Die Hard actor’s second wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he wed in 2009, also reshared Rumer’s happy news via social media on Tuesday. (Bruce shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Coco Baba founder, 44.)

“Baby news is happy news!!!” Heming Willis captioned a black-and-white silhouette of her stepdaughter’s pregnancy confirmation. “Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here! 🐣.”

Rumer’s pregnancy announcement came just one month after she and Thomas became Instagram official. The couple confirmed their romance on November 15 with a series of PDA-filled photos taken out in the woods.

The Rumer Has It founder first hinted at her relationship with the rocker in May when she called him one of “the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever).”

Thomas returned the favor in August, singing Rumer’s praises via social media on her birthday. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace,” he wrote of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress. “Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-).”

The duo’s growing family comes amid Bruce’s battle with aphasia. Moore announced in March — alongside her daughters and Hemming Willis and her girls — that the Sixth Sense star was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with language disorder that affects his cognitive abilities.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the women wrote in a statement at the time. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”