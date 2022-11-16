Her new man. Rumer Willis made her relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas Instagram official by sharing a series of snaps from a romantic fall photo shoot.

The Dancing With the Stars season 20 champion, 34, shared a trio of pictures with the Vista Kicks frontman posing in front of the woods alongside her dog Dolores. In one picture, Willis gave Thomas a kiss on the cheek as he grinned at the camera. The pair, who shared the post on their respective social media pages, captioned the snaps with a series of emojis, including hearts, a lobster and a ladybug.

While it’s unclear when their relationship began, the “How Many Years” singer gushed about the House Bunny star while celebrating her birthday in August. “Happy Birthday @rumerwillis ❤️,” Thomas wrote via Instagram at the time. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh.”

He continued: “Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life :-).”

Willis, for her part, hinted at their relationship in May, when she praised Thomas as one of “the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever).”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s new romance comes months after the Willis family revealed that her father, Bruce Willis, was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” Rumer, mom Demi Moore, stepmother Emma Heming and sisters Scout, 31, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram in March.

They continued: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The Kentucky native later shared several photos of her and the 67-year-old Die Hard star from her childhood in the wake of the news. “I love you Daddio, to the 🌙 and Back,” Rumer wrote at the time. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜 I love laughing with you.”

Despite his diagnosis, Bruce appears to have connected with his eldest daughter’s new boyfriend. In August, Heming, 44, shared a video of the Moonlighting alum jamming out on the harmonica as Thomas sang and played the guitar. “Their talent is speaking for itself. I’ll just leave this here,” the Malta native captioned the video, along with the hashtag “#jamsession.”